Bismarck Lions Youth Athletics opens registration for 2020 football season

Bismarck Lions Youth Athletics have opened online registration for 3rd through 6th grade football and cheer.

Although many details regarding the 2020 football season have not been determined, online registration will be taking place now through June 20. There will also be a final on-site registration that will be determined at a later date. To register online visit www.bismarcklionsyouth.com. There is a $5 service fee when paying online. Checks can be made payable to Bismarck Lions Youth Athletics.

The registration fee for football or cheer is $75 per athlete. The football registration fee provides a personalized game jersey that the athlete can keep once the season has ended. Parents or guardians are responsible for providing white helmets, mouth pieces, shoulder pads, white padded pants, socks and cleats. The cheer registration fee provides cheer uniforms that the athlete can keep. Parents or guardians are responsible for providing pompoms, shoes, socks, bows, bloomers, and any other accessories.

All athletes must meet all requirements by final registration to be on the team or squad. The requirements are a completed registration form, paid registration fee, signed emergency medical release, signed parent/guardian/athlete agreement.

Once the final registration has occurred, no current students will be allowed to register for football or cheer. New students who did not attend a participating school district prior to final registration will be the only exceptions considered.

Registration forms will include a parent volunteer section for coaching volunteers. All coaches, including coaches from last year, must complete this section. Coaching selections will be made by the Bismarck Lions Youth Athletics board, and coaches will be notified in advance of the upcoming season. Once selected, all new coaches must provide a completed background check.