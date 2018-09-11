Bismarck UMC to hold 5th annual car show

The Bismarck United Methodist Church located at 7075 Highway 7 in Bismarck will be holding the 5th Annual Wheels, Meals & Sweet Deals Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trucks and bikes are welcome.

There will be food, drinks, bake sale, vendors and more.

Pre-entry is $15 and must be paid by Sept. 8. Entry day of show is $20.

For more information, contact Maddy Reynolds at (501)282-3141.