A Bit Different This Year: Glen Rose School District host drive-through open house
By:
Gerren Smith
Friday, August 14, 2020
Malvern, AR
Glen Rose School District held a drive-through open house for pre-k, kindergarten, first through fourth grade students this week at its school campuses for the 2020-2021 school term. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff and teachers had on face coverings with disinfectant supplies of hand sanitizer available while meeting students at their vehicle during the drive-through open house. See additional photos in Thursdays August 13 MDR newspaper edition.
