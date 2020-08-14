A Bit Different This Year: Glen Rose School District host drive-through open house

Glen Rose District School Drive-Through Open HouseGlen Rose Schoo District Drive-Through Open HouseGlen Rose School District Drive-Through Open HouseGlen Rose School District Drive-Through Open HouseGlen Rose School District Drive-Through Open HouseGlen Rose School District Drive-Through Open House
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Friday, August 14, 2020
Malvern, AR

Glen Rose School District held a drive-through open house for pre-k, kindergarten, first through fourth grade students this week at its school campuses for the 2020-2021 school term. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff and teachers had on face coverings with disinfectant supplies of hand sanitizer available while meeting students at their vehicle during the drive-through open house. See additional photos in Thursdays August 13 MDR newspaper edition.

Category: