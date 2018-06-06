Black Cats battle the Leopards at Morrison Park

ACME Brick Black Cat player Luke Upton focuses on the pitch while at bat during the Black Cats game with the Malvern American Legion Leopards on Monday, June 4, 2018.

The Malvern American Legion Leopards hosted the ACME Brick Black Cats at Morrison Park on Monday, June 4, 2018.

The Black Cats defeated the Leopards 12-2 in seven innings.

The Black Cats next game will be at home on Friday, June 8 against Cabot at 6 p.m.. The Leopards next game will be on Thursday, June 7 at 4:30 p.m. at Lake Hamilton.