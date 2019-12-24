Blackmon’s career-high 45 points lifts Leopards to victory against Episcopal 68-61 in season home-opener

The hometown Malvern Leopards shined on the hardwood for their home fans at the Leopard Center on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 to defeat a good and talented Episcopal Wildcats squad 68-61 in their season home-opener for the 2019-2020 basketball season in senior high boys hoops competition. The Leopards were led by an overall top-notch performance from senior Dakovon Blackmon recording a career-high 45 points to lift the Leopards to a seven-point win for their first taste of home action this season. Blackmon nailed six trifectas from behind the arc, had five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block to add to his big night performance.

