Blood Drive set for June 28

The Arkansas Blood Institute will be holding the Blood Drive on Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baptist Health Medical Center — Hot Spring County in the Rehab Dining Room.

Everyone giving blood will receive a Give Local and Let The Adventure Begin T-shirt and a voucher for one entry to Magic Springs. Magic Springs tickets are goo through October for Magic Screams.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can make an appointment by visiting arkbi.org, Blood Donation, Find a Drive.

Donors must be 16 years of age, in good health and have a valid photo ID.

All eligible donors are encouraged to give blood before summer usage increases.

All blood donations support Baptist Health Medical Center — Hot Spring County. Donors will receive a free meal coupon.

If a donor has a patient they would like for their blood to be donated to they may credit that patient their blood.

Donors may also transfer blood donations they have previously given with the American Red Cross or another blood bank and receive lapel pins, awards and gift points.

Blood supply is beginning to slow down due to donors on vacation and other commitments, so the blood bank is in need of as many donors as it can at upcoming drives.

Three drives have been announced for July:

• On Saturday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. a drive will be held at Aaron’s at 1025 MLK Blvd. in Malvern.

• On Tuesday, July 24 the Boots & Badges (formerly Guns ‘n Hoses) drive will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County.

• On Friday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. a drive will be held at Walmart.

Donors will receive a health screening, Donor Rewards and refreshments.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit arkbi.org or contact Bob Woodall at (501) 282-6072.