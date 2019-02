Blue & You Foundation awards $54,240 to HSC firefighters

Blue & You Foundation presented a check for $54,240 to Hot Spring County on Monday, January 28, 2018. Pictured above left to right is (front) Terry Eubanks, director HSC Department of Emergency Management; HSC Judge Dennis Thornton; Melissa Ramsey, Ouachita Fire Department; Rebecca A. Pittillo, BlueCross BlueShield Regional Executive; Danna Carver, HSC Grants Advisory Committee; Jeremy Brown, BlueCross BlueShield Regional Operations Manager; (back) Blake Hughes, Southwest Rural Volunteer Fire Department; Jacob Pilcher, Southwest Rural Volunteer Fire Department; Freda Cranford, South Malvern Volunteer Fire Department, and Damon Dyer, Rockport - Mt. Willow Fire/Rescue. Not pictured Chris Gains, Magnet Cove Fire Department.