Boaters, floaters Saline River access to close

A popular Saline County float take out location and boat access will be soon be closed for an estimated two years.

According to an Arkansas Department of Transportation press release, the Cherry Gingles Dumoth Public Access Area and Boat Launch of the Saline River will be closed. The report stated that the closure is to allow for construction workers to complete the widening of the Interstate 30 Saline River Bridge.

Currently signs are being installed upstream a the Lyle Park Saline River access (north of Interstate 30 on Highway 5) warning floaters and boaters of the downstream closure and construction.

• Construction crews will also be closing portions of Interstate 30 frontage roads during the overnight hours through Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Crews will begin re-constructing the West Sevier Street (Exit 116) Intersection on the north side of Interstate 30. The east bound lanes of West Sevier Street will be closed 200 feet before the junction with the north frontage road. The west bound lane of West Sevier Street will be closed for two nights during the scheduled work time to allow crews to install a drainage pipe. Lane closures will occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Also happening during the overnight hours.

The report states that striping crews will be re-striping lanes and installing barrier walls on Frontage Road on the north side of Interstate 30. Through Saturday, August 3, east and west bound Frontage Road lanes will alternately be closed.

Drivers in the work area are asked to use caution. Closed areas will be controlled by nighttime flagging operations, barrels and signage.

Follow Arkansas Department of Transportation at Twitter @myAROT or visit ARDOT.gov or IDriveArkansas.com for more information.