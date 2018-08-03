Body found in HSC

According to Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash an unidentified body has been found within Hot Spring County.

Cash said the body has been sent to Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification.

Agencies involved in this investigation include, Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Malvern Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Group VI Drug Task Force, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Western District of United State Attorney’s Office.

This is an on-going investigation. Further information will be published as it becomes available.