Body identified as Suzen Cooper

Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash announced on Monday, August 6, 2018, that the identity of a body found Friday, August 3, 2018, is that of Suzen Cooper.

Reports initially stated that identification could take a minimum of six weeks. However DNA results confirming Cooper’s identity were returned on Monday.

Cooper was last seen September 26, 2016. Thursday, July 26, 2018, authorities arrested Donald Smith of Malvern, for the murder of Cooper.

The developments in this case are a result of a joint investigation of the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Malvern Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Group VI Drug Task Force, the Western District of Arkansas United States Attorney's Office, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Regarding Cooper’s family, Cash said, “I am glad we could find her for their sakes.”