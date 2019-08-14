Book sale and silent auction continues through Thursday
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Malvern, AR
Eager reader Pamela Hall of Malvern recently shopped for books at the Friends of the Library book sale and silent auction. The sale continues through 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Malvern/HSC Library. A reception for Friends Members will be at held Thursday afternoon, August 15, 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds from Books & Baskets will go to benefit the Malvern-HSC Public Library. The Friends of the Library is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization which is open to anyone who values the local library. Individual membership is $5. Membership forms will be available during the Books & Baskets sale and silent auction.
Category: