Book sale and silent auction continues through Thursday (8-15)

Eager reader Pamela Hall of Malvern recently shopped for books at the Friends of the Library book sale and silent auction. The sale continues through 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Malvern/HSC Library. A reception for Friends Members will be at held Thursday afternoon, August 15, 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds from Books & Baskets will go to benefit the Malvern-HSC Public Library. The Friends of the Library is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization which is open to anyone who values the local library. Individual membership is $5. Membership forms will be available during the Books & Baskets sale and silent auction.