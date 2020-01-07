Breakdown forces late newspaper deliveries

To our readers

On Friday, January 2020, The Malvern Daily Record was informed of a press breakdown. The breakdown forced the Friday, January 3 and Saturday, January 4, 2020 editions of the Malvern Daily Record to printed at another location.

Both editions of the MDR were received late Saturday evening in Malvern and carriers began delivering as soon as possible. Many of these deliveries were not completed until Sunday, January 5.

The breakdown was unforeseen and unavoidable by the MDR and we apologize for any inconvenience.

No TV Week inserts were published in the Saturday, January 4 edition. Daily TV guides will be included in the daily editions of the MDR this week.

Again, we apologize for any inconvenience. If you did not receive your Friday or Saturday issue please contact the MDR at (501) 337-7523.

Stay up-to-date with the MDR via malvern-online.com or like us on Facebook.

Additional delays in the next few days may be possible.