Brick Bowl: Malvern vs. Glen Rose football rivalry

Since 2012, the Malvern Leopards and Glen Rose Beavers have opened the season battling each other on the gridiron. The 2019 season will be no different as the Leopards get set to host the Beavers at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 7 p.m.

The rivalry, which was formerly called the Brick Bowl, has seen the series sway from the Leopards to the Beavers in previous years. The Leopards started the series 4-0 before letting the Beavers win the past three seasons to trail 4-3. The Beavers will look to tie the series matchup with a win on Friday night.

Last year, the Beavers pulled out a second half comeback win to defeat the Leopards 12-9 at Beaver Stadium. This year the game will be held at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field. A place that Glen Rose Head Coach Mark Kehner says is a tough place to win.

Both teams are facing a lot of new this year. For the Leopards, they have new coach at the helm and new assistant coaches. But they also have a new energy. “They’ve got a new coach and a lot of enthusiasm with the new coach,” Kehner said. “They’re going to be excited and start off the season right for him and the staff.”

For Glen Rose, they have many players who haven’t seen a lot of play time that will need to step up this year. Coach Kehner says that the Beavers attitude is good though and that they are mentally tough. According to Malvern Head Coach J.D. Plumlee, “Coach Kehner and his staff do an unbelievable job coaching those young men.” “They’ve got really tough, hard nosed kids, and we’re trying to match that intensity,” Coach Plumlee said.

After the kickoff game last season, the Beavers went on to lose only two games. One was to non-conference opponent Bauxite and the other was to Camden Harmony Grove in the second round of the Class 3A State Playoffs. The Leopards saw a first as they went winless in 2018. Both teams will look to turn things around and it all begins with the first matchup.

Read full story in Thursday's September 5, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.