Brickfest 2018 T-shirts on sale

The 2018 Malvern Brickfest T-shirts are available for purchase at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce located at 213 West 3rd Street in Malvern.

T-shirts are available in youth sizes small and medium and adult sizes small, medium, large, X-large, 2X-large, 3X-large and 4X-large.

Youth sizes may be purchased for $12 each and adult sizes can be purchased for $15 each.

The shirts are gray. On the front, the shirts have the Arkansas state logo in red with the letters Malvern Brickfest overlayed in black on the left side. The back of the shirt has the same Arkasnas logo with Malvern Brickfest overlayed in black in the center of the shirt.

The 2018 Malvern Brickfest is scheduled to be held on Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Malvern’s City Park.