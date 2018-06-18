Brickfest 5-K

The Brickfest 5K is set for Saturday, June 23 at 7:30 a.m. Entry forms can be found at www.malvernbrickfest.com.

The fee for the race is $20 pre-registered and $25 day of the race. For students 18-years-old and younger the fee is $10 pre-registered and $15 day of race. Anyone under 18-years-old will need to have a parent signature.

Make checks payable to Malvern Brickfest 5K and mail to Tony Jenkins 1009 S Main St. Malvern, AR 72104.