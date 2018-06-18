Brickfest Car Show
Monday, June 18, 2018
Malvern, AR
The Annual Malvern Brickfest Car Show has changed locations for the 2018 Brickfest.
This year’s annual car show will be held at College of the Ouachitas located at 1 College Circle in Malvern.
The Malvern Brickfest Car Show will be held on Saturday, June 23. Registration fee is $20, registration is open from 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information, call (501) 467-2601 or email jhereg1964@hotmail.com.
Volunteers are welcome. Please call the above number for volunteering information.
