The Annual Malvern Brickfest Car Show has changed locations for the 2018 Brickfest.

This year’s annual car show will be held at College of the Ouachitas located at 1 College Circle in Malvern.

The Malvern Brickfest Car Show will be held on Saturday, June 23. Registration fee is $20, registration is open from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call (501) 467-2601 or email jhereg1964@hotmail.com.

Volunteers are welcome. Please call the above number for volunteering information.