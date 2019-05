T-shirts for Brickfest 2019 are now available. Shirts may be purchased at the Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce. Sizes available range from youth sizes, up to 5XL. Sizes youth up to 2XL cost $12, with sizes 3XL to 5XL cost $15.

The Malvern Chamber of Commerce is located at 213 West Third Street in Malvern. For more information, call (501) 332-2721.