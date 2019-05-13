Bridge Deck Rehabilitation Requires Temporary Lane Closure on Interstate 30 over DeRoche Creek

HOT SPRING & CLARK COUNTIES – Bridge deck rehabilitation requires temporary lane closure on Interstate 30 at the Hot Spring and Clark County Line, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting; crews will close the westbound outside lane of I-30 between mile markers 80 and 82 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14.

Traffic will be controlled with signage, barricades and traffic barrels. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.