Bridge maintenance requires temporary lane closure

Maintenance to the bridge deck on Interstate 30 near Malvern requires a temporary lane closure, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close the inside eastbound lane of Interstate 30 over the Ouachita River to perform maintenance to the bridge deck. This will be a daily closure from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 29 through July 1.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. Individuals can also follow @myARDOT on Twitter.