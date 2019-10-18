Bridge Repair Requires Lane Closure On Interstate 30 Near Social Hill

HOT SPRING COUNTY — Construction to repair a bridge on Interstate 30 will require a lane closure next week in Hot Spring County, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

The eastbound, inside lane of Interstate 30 will be closed at Mile Marker 93, east of Social Hill, on Tuesday, October 22 to allow crews to make repairs to a bridge railing. The lane closure will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. that day , weather permitting.

The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone, and drivers may consider finding alternate routes as delays may occur. Traffic will be controlled using signage and barrels.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.