Briefing: New cases, testing both decrease

Both the number of new cases and tests were low for Monday, according to numbers reported by Gov. Asa Hutchinson during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

The briefing started an hour late due to national Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visiting to discuss how the state is responding to the pandemic. Hutchinson indicated Birx was pleased the numbers that have been going down.

Birx let Hutchinson know priority is being given to nursing homes for antigen testing supplies. Hutchinson said the state currently has 1,200 antigen test kits to go with the 200 testing machines the state purchased. Those machines are planned to go to local health units. He wanted them ready for school to provide faster testing for students and staff. Read more in Tuesdays August 18 MDR newspaper edition.