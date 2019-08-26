Bringing new life to something old

Drs. Matt and Jessi Teale, along with their children, family and Teale Dentistry staff welcomed guests to the grand opening of Teale Dentistry’s new location at 937 South Main Street in Malvern. The location is the former Clem’s Bottling Company building. Dr. Teale thanked his family, staff, the community and the Clem family for the opportunity to bring his dentistry to the historic building. Inside the building, visitors were able to view historic memorabilia of Clem’s Bottling Company.