Burkett recognized by state’s Administrative Office of the Courts

Ashley Laster Burkett ,from the Hot Spring County Circuit Clerk’s Office, received a Data Quality Award from the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts on July 31 at the annual Arkansas Court Automation Programs (ACAP) Conference. ACAP provides technical support to the state’s courts, makes court information available to the public, and develops online court-related services. During the closing session of the conference, Burkett received an award for excellence in data quality for her diligent work addressing Party Associations.

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do,” Burkett said. Read more in Wednesdays August 12 MDR newspaper edition.