Bust on Sand Road leads to arrest

MALVERN — Sheriff Mike Cash would like to notify the citizens of Hot Spring County that on Friday August 17, 2018 a narcotics search warrant was served at a residence on Sand Road. This search warrant was the culmination of an ongoing investigations into the distribution of drugs throughout our communities. The investigation began with the recently established Malvern Police Department Narcotics Officer that branched

outside the city limits.

Group 6 N.E.U. and Hot Spring County Sheriff's Department were brought into the month's long investigation which resulted in the search warrant being served. Law Enforcement seized approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine, over 100 prescription pills which included clonazepam, hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam, 2 handguns, a small amount of marijuana and over $1,000 cash. Arrested were Thomas Dylan Williams, 27, of Malvern charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) class Y felony, Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule 11 (Hydrocodone) class D felony, Possession of Drug of Controlled Substance Schedule 11 (Oxycodone) class D felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia class D felony, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and firearms class Y felony and Possession of Controlled Substance

(Marijuana) class A misdemeanor.

The search warrant was executed by Malvern Police Department S.R.T., Group 6 N.E.U., Clark County SWAT and Hot Spring County Sheriff Department. The delayed release of this information was due to the ongoing investigation of the continued distribution of narcotics within the area.

The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the agencies involved and look forward to the continued cooperation of the agencies and persons involved to disrupt or eliminate the narcotics trafficking within our communities and state.

This operation and other recent investigations is exemplary to prove that when local, state and federal agencies work together we can continue to beat crime. The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the publics' assistance in reporting crimes and suspicious activity in your neighborhoods.