CADC to distribute USDA Commodities in county

Central Arkansas Development Council will distribute USDA Commodities for Hot Spring County on Thursday August 20 and Friday August 21 at the Malvern Senior Activity Center, located at 1800 West Moline in Malvern.

Distribution will begin at 9 a.m. for both days. Food items include—dry split peas, oat circle cereal, frozen blueberries, orange juice, fruit nut mix, can pork, raisins, tomato soup and beef chili.

ID must be present in order to receive commodities. All customers receiving commodities must present identification —photo ID preferred.