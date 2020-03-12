On the call: County Judge attends conf. call from the White House pertaining COVID-19

While in his office Wednesday, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton maintains serious focus and concentration while listening to an important state and local briefing conference call on COVID-19 (coronavirus) conducted by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Thornton was amongst several state and local leaders and county elected officials in the U.S. to receive an invitation to participate in the call. Hot Spring County Clerk Sandy Boyette and Regina Shearin of HSC 911 also joined Thornton on the call. Thornton said the county and Hot Spring County 911 will be working closely with the HSC Health Department, first responders and all necessary healthcare personnel to help prevent situations pertaining to virus. If someone thinks they may have any symptoms of the disease, please notify the HSC 911 department so first responders are prepared to take the necessary precautions.