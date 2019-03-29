Car Show RESCHEDULED

The second annual Hot Spring County Car Show scheduled to be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 13 due to the forecast of storms.

The Car Show will be held at Encore at 1820 West Moline Street in Malvern from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hot Dogs and fixings will be served to guests.

Prizes will be given in Best in Show and HSC Hot 5.

Admission is free for everyone. Door prizes will also be given away.

Registration forms will be available at the show. Deadline to register a car is noon, day of event.

For more details, contact Michelle Cummins at (501) 337-7523 or Lynn Davis at (501) 337-9581.