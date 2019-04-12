Car Show rescheduled for May 4

Once again the threat of rain on Saturday has forced organizers to reschedule the second annual Hot Spring County Car Show sponsored by the Malvern Daily Record and Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

The Car Show will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation located at 1820 West Moline Street in Malvern.

Hot Dogs and fixings will be served to guests.

Awards will be given in Best in Show and Hot Spring County Hot 5.

Admission is free for everyone.

Registration forms will be available at the show. Deadline to register a car is noon, day of event.

For more details, contact Michelle Cummins at (501) 337-7523 or Lynn Davis at (501) 337-9581.