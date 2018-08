CARE CAPS will be meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Diamondhead Community Church Fellowship Hall to make CARE CAPS for cancer patients. All ladies of the area are invited to come and participate in the worthwhile project. There are jobs for everyone. All supplies will be furnished including a delicious lunch. For more additional information contact Barbara at (501) 262-4233.