Caring during COVID-19: Nurse tells of experience during pandemic

Across the nation many first responders and healthcare workers have gone above and beyond to help save lives during the coronavirus outbreak. Local healthcare hero Kaitlyn Dahlke is a registered nurse at the Carti Cancer Center in Little Rock.

She is a native of Friendship and a 2014 graduate of Ouachita High School in Donaldson. Dahlke has always been inspired to have a profession in the medical field. She knew being a nurse was something that could help make a difference in the lives of people, she said.

After earning her bachelor of science in nursing degree from Henderson State University in 2018, Dahlke was ready to fulfill her duties as a qualified nurse. She has worked as a nurse at the Arkansas Children's Hospital and Carti Cancer Center both in Little Rock.

Since working at the Carti Cancer Center in Little Rock as an oncology nurse, Dahlke has used her abilities for compassionate care with patients. She has enhanced her knowledge through education and research by devoting time to serve others as a dedicated nurse at one of the well-known quality cancer treatment centers in Arkansas, she said.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has caused Dahlke and the medical staff at the cancer center to make adjustments to follow guidelines and protocol procedures Gov.Asa Hutchinson has enforced all Arkansans. She feels honored to be in the position as a nurse to care for cancer patients and provide encouragement during this challenging time.

"I've been a nurse for almost two years. I have always wanted to work in the medical field. Working at the Carti Cancer Center has allowed me to establish a relationship with patients and help get them through treatments and remission," Dahlke said.

Her job has been demanding especially with the overflow of patients needing assistance with concerns about their health during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dahlke stated screening is done everyday to test for any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, having their temperature taken and the medical staff must wear a mask.

The effects of COVID-19 has caused the medical team and staff to follow up more with a patient, she added.

During this trying time, Dahlke has had to work time than her normal working hours at the center. Along with working during the week, Dahlke has worked weekends to help care for patients at the center. Whenever help is needed at the center, she has been available to work to contribute her efforts and fulfill her role, she said.

"I've just been willing to do what's best for the clinic," she said.

Oncology nurses have important roles to play all along the cancer care continuum. She knows many people are making the transition from cancer patient to cancer survivor. As a nurse, she strives to provide hope for recovery for cancer patients especially while there is a severe disease that has spread worldwide, she said.

Dahlke mentioned that people have arrived at the center scared and afraid to receive treatments because of the effects of the COVID-19 virus, but during this challenging time, she said it has brought a lot of people together to develop close relationships with patients and the medical staff at the center.

"Everybody is doing their part to come together to fulfill their role," Dahlke said.

During this COVID-19 crisis, Dahlke has a desire to get to know patients and the nuances of their needs and care. She loves being a nurse in this profession. It has granted Dahlke the chance to develop deep relationships with people while caring for them throughout their cancer journey, she said.

She added that this is a devastating time for the economy and it is important to know all facts about the COVID-19. While Dahlke continues to work in this profession, she hopes to enhance her knowledge to be educated about the virus to help prevent the spread and save lives.

"I hope to learn more about it and be prepared if this situation happens again. I want to help educate people and help everybody know what to do and not to do," she stated.

During this worldwide crisis, she is proud to serve as a nurse and be assembled with a medical staff that values treating all types of adult cancer treatments at the Carti Cancer Center. This experience has provided guidance and professional growth for Dahlke while she continues this journey in the medical field to help others during the outbreak of COVID-19, she said.