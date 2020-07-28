Cases top 40,000, deaths jump by 20

With 734 new cases of COVID-19, the state has now had 40,181 cumulative cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic in March, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his daily briefing Tuesday.

Of those, 6,565 are active, as of the briefing. The number of recovered increased by 823 to 33,188.

Hospitalizations had increased by 12 to 501 with 110 on ventilators. Deaths went up by 20 to 428.

Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said six of the 20 were late reported deaths.

"These are not good numbers," Hutchinson said.

The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 55, Benton with 50, Mississippi with 48, Sebastien and Washington both with 45, Pope with 36 and Faulkner with 34.

Hot Spring County currently has 1,402 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 89 active and 1,309 recovered. As of press time, deaths remain at 4 while more than 4,800 have tested negative for the illness. Read more in Wednesdays July 30 MDR newspaper edition.