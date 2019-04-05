Catfish, chicken & sunshine

Catfish, chicken and sunshine brought people out for fellowship and food on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Hot Spring County Courthouse.

The Dorey’s Catfish fundraiser was held to help fund Christmas decorations for the Hot Spring County Courthouse.

The event sold a total of 712 meals, 600 were presold, and 500 were prepared within the first 40 minutes of the event. The event raised more than $2,700 for decorations.

A second fundraiser is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27.