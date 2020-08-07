Census takers still needed for Hot Spring County

This summer the US Census Bureau is still hiring for more census takers in Hot Spring County. Interested census takers can make $21 an hour— plus 57.5 cents a mile working as a census taker in Hot Spring County this summer.

Workers may work 20 to 40 hours a week and may choose what hours to work —mornings, afternoons, weekends, and/or evenings.

Census takers will interview household residents and update address lists. Applicants who are hired will attend paid training before beginning work. Prior to the census, census takers used maps and address lists to determine if the addresses are correct. Read more in Fridays August 7 MDR newspaper edition.