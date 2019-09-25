Chamber members busy with business news at monthly breakfast

The Malvern-Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly breakfast on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the College of the Ouachitas Great Room.

The breakfast started with a welcome, Pledge of Allegiance and invocation, and recognition of new members. Those present at the breakfast then played a networking game of human bingo for a prize. After the game, Malvern-Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce Director Lance Howell gave a local business update.

Howell started with the I-30 industrial park and how the city is looking for grants from the EDA (Economic Development Administration) to go towards it. He then moved on by saying that core sampling at Jones Mill has been completed and submitted for testing. He said that Veranda Luxury Pontoons has been working on unexpected repairs, but that they will soon begin moving some of their processes to the Jones Mill location. He then gave an update on Arauco North America. Arauco North America has acquired Prime-Line, but will continue to operate as Prime-Line.

