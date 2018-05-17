The chase for state, a look into the Lady Indians season

As the Poyen Lady Indians softball team gears up for the 2A State Championship game against the Quitman Lady Bulldogs on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Benton Athletic Complex, let’s take a look at the Lady Indians season.

The Lady Indians went 20-4 in the regular season. The Lady Indians losses came from the Nashville Lady Scrappers, the Glen Rose Lady Beavers, the Rosebud Lady Ramblers, and the Stuttgart Lady Ricebirds. The Lady Indians played the Lady Scrappers on March 17 in a tournament game and lost 5-4 in extra innings. The Lady Indians took on the Lady Beavers on March 30 and lost 4-3. The Lady Indians were shut out by the Lady Ramblers 10-0 on April 23 and lost 2-1 to the Stuttgart Lady Ricebirds on April 30.

Out of the 20 games the Lady Indians won, they shut out 12 of their opponents. In the other eight games the Lady Indians gave up a combined 26 points while scoring a combined 99 points.

The Lady Indians dominated the post season as well. The Lady Indians were district and regional champions.

In the 2A-7 West District Tournament, held at Magnet Cove High School, the Lady Gators defeated the Foreman Lady Gators and the Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers. The Lady Indians defeated the Lady Gators 12-0 in the first round to move on to play the Lady Rattlers in the finals. The Lady Indians defeated the Lady Rattlers 3-0.

The Lady Indians entered the 2A-South Regional Tournament, hosted at Poyen High School, as the number one seed from the 2A-7 West District. The Lady Indians played the Rison Lady Wildcats, Parkers Chapel Lady Trojans, and the Camden Harmony Grove Lady Hornets. In round one, the Lady Indians defeated the Lady Wildcats 9-3, defeated the Lady Trojans 3-0 in round two, and beat the Lady Hornets 10-5 in the finals.

Becoming the 2A-South Regional champions advanced the Lady Indians to the 2A State Tournament. The Lady Indians also received the number one seed and a first round bye for being regional champs. The Lady Indians took on the Hector Lady Wildcats and won 13-3 in the semifinals of the state tournament. The Lady Indians then played the McCrory Lady Jaguars and dominated with another shut out to win 10-0.

The Lady Indians team is comprised of three seniors, seven juniors, eight sophomores, and four freshman. The seniors include Abby Kirkpatrick, Sue Kim, and Kaylei Hopkins. The juniors are Bree McDermott, Alana Pumphery, Faith Diehl, Kaitlyn Finley, Lanie Bennings, Lacy Beaver, and Kindi Puckett. The sophomores are Breanna Sanchez, Erica Cornett, Lorren Austin, Rachel Nanneman, Stevie Burrell, Madison Wilfong, Kyla Puckett, and Elizabeth Petty. The freshman are Madusib Edwards, Harper Edwards, Kaylon Kimmel, and Harley Warren.