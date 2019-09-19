Chasing the Dream: Cute Affordable Fashion Co-owners Davis and Loy brings new taste of fashion to downtown Malvern

The city of Malvern has been delighted to welcome Cute Affordable Fashion in its downtown area located at 418 S. Main Street. Tonia Davis and Sarah Loy are the proud co-owners of this new unique- stylish women's and children’s boutique store. This new business establishment was something astonishing in the lives of both Davis and Loy. These two business owners had a dream that one day in God's timing they would achieve success in whatever careers they decided to pursue. Now, Cute Affordable Fashion is a new chapter and adventure in the lives of Davis and Loy.

