Cheatham retires after years of selling homes

Cheatham has exemplified herself as a true professional throughout the years by being a service to customers, clients and co-workers who had the pleasure to have worked with her. After providing years of a joyful and hard working personality fulfilled with love and compassion in the business industry, hometown resident Connie Lynn Morris Cheatham has decided to retire after a long time journey of working.

No matter where Cheatham has worked, she's had a beautiful impact to all co-workers by building long lasting friendships and most importantly with the public and to all customers for a time period that seems to be a lifetime.

Cheatham has exemplified herself as a true professional throughout the years by being a service to customers, clients and co-workers who had the pleasure to have worked with her.

During her years of working, Cheatham has achieved many accolades for success and received special recognition from her involvement in the community. She's been admired by so many of her peers and very blessed to have developed close friendships during her years working.

Cheatham recently retired from working eight years as a licensed real estate agent for McClure Real Estate Inc., in Malvern. She was very successful as a realtor in the real estate business. She worked several years at Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County hospital in Malvern. Cheatham was the Marketing Director, Gift Shop Manager, Foundation Director and Volunteer Director during her time working at the hospital in Malvern.

