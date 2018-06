Hot Spring County voters have elected Jason Chenault as its new Coroner after a runoff between Chenault, and Chad Pilcher.

Chenault received 142 votes while his opponent, Pilcher, received 95 votes.

Chenault will take the oath of office as the Hot Spring County Coroner on January 1, 2019.

“I look forward to getting started in January and beginning the grief counseling,” said Chenault.