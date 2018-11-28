Cherry Lane fire claims 2

On Friday, November 23, 2018 at approximately 10 a.m., a house fire at 1003 Cherry Lane in Malvern, claimed the lives of two; Kimberly Finley, 29, and Ethan Manning, 6. Finley's four other children, and sister sustained minor injuries. Chris Brewster, Fire Marshall, Malvern Fire Department, stated that the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation. No additional information has been released.

Finley left behind four other children ages 7 through 9. The two girls and two boys lost everything they owned last Friday. According to witnesses, Finley's daughter could be heard saying that she needed to find her medicine that was in the fire because it is "very expensive and I have to have it." The girl has chronic medical issues that require the administration of epinephrine via epi-pen. Now, she is fearful that due to the cost of the medicine, she will no longer have access to it.

It is for this reason that many in the community have felt compelled to help the family. Since the children have lost all of their clothing, shoes, and other necessities, including medications, many residents have come together in efforts to provide these items for them. Currently on Facebook, there is a fundraiser for those who wish to help in that manner.

Larry's Pizza will be hosting a fundraiser Saturday, December 8, 2018, beginning at 5 p.m. Organizers of the event hope to be able to provide Christmas gifts for the children. All tips from the evening, in addition to a donation from Larry's will be applied to the costs of shoes, clothing, and toys.

Regency Funeral Home is accepting contributions in order for the family to be able to afford cremation and memorial services.