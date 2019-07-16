CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs Among 2019 Best Places to Work in Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS — CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs was named as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Arkansas by Arkansas Business and Best Companies Group. The awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best employers in Arkansas, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. The 2019 list highlights 46 companies across the state.

“This recognition is a testament to the strong institutions we’ve built and the relationships we have built with our doctors and coworkers at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs,” said Dr. Doug Ross, president of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. “We strongly believe our people are our most precious resource and this award is also a testament to their dedication to fulfilling our healing ministry here in Southwest Arkansas.”

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part, which accounted for 75% of the total evaluation, consisted of an employee survey that examined leadership and planning; corporate culture and communication; employee relationships to supervisors; and pay and benefits. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Arkansas, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

The winners will be revealed at a special event on September 26, 2019, and then published in a special supplement of Arkansas Business on September 30, 2019.

About CHI St. Vincent

CHI St. Vincent is a regional health network serving Arkansas since 1888 with a history of many firsts. Headquartered in Little Rock, our network includes primary care, specialty clinics, urgent care, hospitals, home health, rehabilitation and surgery centers across the state. It is also part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. CommonSpirit Health is committed to creating healthier communities, delivering exceptional patient care, and ensuring every person has access to quality health care. Learn more at chistvincent.com