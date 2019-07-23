Christmas on the Courthouse Square fundraiser set for September

The committee for Christmas on the Courthouse Square has announced the date for the fall fundraiser, Friday, September 27, 2019.

The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the courthouse pavilion.

The fundraiser will be catered by Dorey Catering. The cost is $12 per plate and will included 4 pieces of fish or chicken or mixed, french fries, slaw, hushpuppies and a drink.

The goal for Christmas on the Courthouse Square is so every child feel the wonder of Christmas with lights, decorations and a season of good cheer that decorating the courthouse lawn will bring.

Decorating plans include a large Christmas tree with lights and lights lining the courthouse building. Wreaths and garland will adorne the front door, an blow up Santa Clause going up a roof ladder, along with various other blow up Christmas lawn decorations.

The 2019 Malvern Christmas Parade will be held on Thursday, December 12. A lighting ceremony is planned to coincide with this year’s parade.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (501) 627-4547, (501) 815-2383 or (501) 732-0408.

Donations may be made by calling one of the before mentioned phone numbers, sponsorships are also available.