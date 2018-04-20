Chuckwagon races coming to Hot Spring County

Mark and Jennifer Bailey spoke to Rotarians at Western Sizzlin in Malvern at a recent meeting about Whiskey Ridge Ranch located in Social Hill and the upcoming Chuckwagon Races to be held in May.

Chuckwagon races will be held on May 19 and 20. The event Racing On The Ridge Chuckwagon Races will begin on Thursday, May 17 with a trail ride for horseback riders only. Thursday’s events also include food vendors and events in the arena. Karaoke is scheduled for the evening. On Friday, the events include trail rides for horses, a horse/mule showdeo and music.

Dairy Daughters, Mustang Sally & the Blame and Mike Johnson & Southern Express will be performing in the arena on Friday and Saturday evening.

Saturday, is the first day of the Chuckwagon races. Races will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The Chuckwagon races are ACWRA sanctioned and are NCCWR qualifying races.

Other Saturday events include a trail ride that includes wagons, a parade of wagons and a ranch rodeo. Before the races from noon to 1 p.m. there will be a preshow, which includes a horse race, mule race, costume relay race, round barrel race, pony races and ridge runner race.

Breakfast will be available in the Red Barn on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Admission to the festivities is $10 for Thursday. For Friday, Saturday and Sunday, admission is $20 per day or receive a full pass for $70. Children age 7 to 12 get in for half price and children under 6 are fee with a paying adult. 4-H, FFA and Senior Citizens will be admitted free.

The Baileys moved to the Malvern area four years ago and feel they have meshed into the area well.

Jennifer recalled the first time they met Whiskey Ridge Ranch owner, Carl Schultz. She said Schultz inquired about them training a horse. The Bailey’s train mules and horse and have their own business, Wild Bunch Horse and Mule Co.

The Baileys manage the arena at Whiskey Ridge Ranch. The arena is 150 feet by 250 feet and is covered. It offers horse events, parties and other events.

Children with special needs enjoy horses said the Baileys, as they recounted an experience where a severly autistic child that could not speak found a love for horses and began learning to talk. They also offer Boy Scout group trail rides and field trips.

For 4 years the Baileys offered a Kid’s Camp in July. Jennifer said they have the first year camper continuing to return the next year. At the Kid’s Camp the Bailey’s teach kids to ride on safe kids’ horses and take trail rides to the creek and swim. On the last day of the camp, kids use the knowledge they have learned and take part in a live cattle roundup. Mark said that the roundup is a good team work learning experience for the kids because it takes a team to make the roundup work. The kids stay in a bunkhouse, meals are provided each day and Karaoke on the deck is offered in the evenings.

More information can be found on Facebook under, Wild Bunch Horse and Mule Co., Whiskey Ridge Ranch or Jennifer Bailey.