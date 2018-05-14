Chuckwagon Races gearing up for Saturday and Sunday

Mark, Jennifer and Linda Bailey were at Lions Club on Tuesday, May 8 to talk about Wild Bunch Horse and Mule Co. and Whiskey Ridge Ranch, located off the Social Hill exit.

At Whiskey Ridge Ranch, they raise beef and roping cattle. The ranch is owned by Carl Schultz.

Together the Baileys and the Schultz operate a Kids Cowboy Camp that's run every summer. It's three days, and they take all ages from 4 and 5 to teenagers. The Baileys have a boys bunk and a girls bunk so the kids that stay the night can "step back in time".

On the first day of the camp, the kids learn how to handle the horse and how to ride as well as how to care for the horse, and by the end of the day, the kids know their stuff and go on a trail ride. On the second day, the kids go on a ride towards a swimming hole where they take lunch and have a picnic where they're pretty worn out after. On the third day the camp has a cattle drive. First, they teach them the basics—how to's and working as a team. The actual cattle drive is usually at the end of the day so parents can come and watch.

Another thing Wild Bunch and Whiskey Ridge are doing this year is the first annual Wild Bunch Showdeo on May 18 at 5 p.m. at the Whiskey Ridge Ranch Arena. The Arena is located at 26338 Hwy 84 in Malvern.

For Youths (15 and under), the events available are as follows: trail course, barrels, run, ride and lead, poles, teddy bear pick up, break-away, stake race and flags.

For adults, the events available are as follows: trail course, barrels, run, ride and lead, poles, barrel pick up, break-away, stake race and flags.

Wild Bunch is also giving prizes for Fastest Mule and Fastest Horse. Other prizes will also be available, based on number of entries.

For questions, contact Jennifer at (501) 213-8594.