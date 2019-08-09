City Council addresses marijuana issue

The Malvern City Council held their regular agenda meeting for the first time this month on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., at the Malvern City Hall Courtroom.

The meeting was called to order by the City of Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon with a Council discussion of finance for old/new business.

AGENDA MEETING

Upon a discussion by the Council for new business, several items of business were agreed to be placed on the agenda for the upcoming City Council meeting.

The first item of business that was motioned and seconded by the Council to make the agenda was an ordinance regulating marijuana.

