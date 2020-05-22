City, county offices closing for observance of Memorial Day holiday

A reminder to residents that the city of Malvern, Hot Spring County, state and federal offices will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day. The Baptist Health Family Clinic in Malvern will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day and the clinic will reopen on Tuesday, May 26 at 7 a.m.

Also the Malvern Daily Record will also be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

The Republic Services drivers and staff will be celebrating Memorial Day with families and the following schedule will be in effect for all residential routes: Monday, May 25 —Service day will be on Tuesday, May 26; Tuesday, May 26 —Service day will be on Wednesday, May 27; Wednesday May 27—Service day will be on Thursday, May 28; Thursday, May 28—Service day will be on Friday, May 29; Friday, May 29—Service day will be on Saturday, May 30.