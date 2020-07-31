City-level data to be available, elective surgery tests optional

During the daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced city-level data will now be available through a partnership with the Arkansas Center for Health Information.

ACHI CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said the cumulative data for the city-level was released two weeks ago. Now active cases will be available for 100 communities at www.achi.net. Another 400 communities, which have less than 10 cases, will be listed if they have at least one case, but a specific number of cases will not be listed due to privacy concerns.

“Those local leaders need that information so they can put it into action,” Hutchinson said.

The current data is as of July 27 on the website. Read more in Fridays July 31 MDR newspaper edition.