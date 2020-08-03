Cloth masks donated to Malvern, HS County community

As America continues to face challenging tasks due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise and increase of the virus has spread enormously. In order to help prevent the spread of the disease, the Henson Benson Foundation and more community contributors have provided the city of Malvern and Hot Spring County residents top-quality designed cloth face mask coverings in an effort to accommodate individuals in need of masks.

According to the foundation, “The Henson Benson Foundation, Ben Owens’ State Farm Agency and Gary and Janice Goldman wanted to do something to help the community be safe in light of the spread of COVID-19, and in response to the Governor’s mandate for face coverings.” Individuals may come by the city’s Fire Marshal/ Code Enforcement Office, located 120 B West Third Street. Also masks are available at the Mayor’s office at 305 Locust Street in Malvern. Both offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Read more in Saturdays August 1 MDR newspaper edition.