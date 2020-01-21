Coffee with the Candidate set for February 17

MALVERN — The Malvern Senior Center will be hosting a "Coffee with the Candidates" event on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m.

This is an informal gathering of any candidate that would like to drop in, introduce themselves and answer questions from participants.

All local and State candidates are welcome and encouraged to attend.

This is open to the public and free of charge. Call (501) 332-5374 for information.