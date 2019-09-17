College of the Ouachitas Board presents new name and logo in affiliation with ASU

At a special called meeting of the College of the Ouachitas (COTO) Board of Trustees, on Tuesday, September 10, the Trustees voted unanimously to accept a new name and logo for the College.

The College's Board announced in November that the Malvern-based two-year college would begin pursuing alignment with one of three university systems. College President Dr. Steve Rook began gathering information on the systems to assist in selecting the system that best fit with the College in carrying out its mission and vision.

In February, the Board chose to align College of the Ouachitas with the Arkansas State University System. The College's Board and the ASU System Board then met on the COTO campus to formally sign the agreement between the two institutions.

Last week's name and logo announcement followed approximately six months of discussions in regards to a new name. Some obvious name choices were eliminated early in the process per the university system. Focus groups that included Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce members, Career Center high school students, and college employees reviewed a selection of names and colors.

